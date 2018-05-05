Honoring their homeland

The new Brit Club held its first event last month, a morning coffee at the home of committee member Karen Murchison. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice attended to ‘cut the ribbon’ on the Club’s inaugural event. Twenty members enjoyed homemade British-themed goodies from finger sandwiches to scones with cream and jam to fairy cakes and flapjacks. The club’s second coffee was May 1, and its next will be a Right Royal Knees-Up, celebrating the royal wedding on May 19. Information: [email protected].