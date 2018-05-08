Warrior Words: Dear Parents

When is the last time you’ve thanked your parents? Not for anything extraordinary, just because. A simple “thank you for being the person you are.” Thank you for supporting me through my academic endeavors from preschool until senior year. Thank you for constantly being my biggest fans and relentlessly cheering me on despite the score sometimes not working out in my favor. Thank you for giving me advice; although I might not take it initially, you’re usually right (it’s hard for me to admit I’m wrong sometimes — I️ get that from you).

Thank you for making me feel safe and secure when I am upset and need someone to talk to. Thank you for correcting my essays at whatever ghastly hour I️ send them to you from the occasional procrastinated moments. Thank you for being understanding despite my stress outbreaks and sometimes moody days. Thank you for driving from state to state, for college visit after college visit, for interview after interview whether it be at 5 a.m. or 11 p.m. Thank you for plugging in my computer and phone and putting my books away when I fall asleep studying even though you tell me to go to sleep. Thank you for staying up until I finish my homework so that I “wasn’t alone.” Thank you for supplying me with ample amount of coffee to get me through tests, midterms, and all-nighters. Thank you for the ice cream runs after every college acceptance or after a very stressful day.

Thank you for undoubtedly showing up at every sports game I was in and giving it your undivided attention. Thank you for trekking from Minnesota, to D.C., to Boston for sports games and sitting through hours of matches. Thank you for being my chauffeurs, my cheerleaders, my confidants, and my coaches. Thank you for knowing how to cheer me up when I feel like everything is against me and how to make me feel on top of the world when everything is going my way. Whether it be going for a drive, out to my favorite restaurant, or going shopping. Thank you for waking me up each morning when I sleep through my 10 alarms. Thank you for teaching me basic skills that I’ll be able to use next year in college.

This list is infinite and doesn’t even fathom the amount of gratitude that my parents and many others deserve. I think personally it is very easy to get caught up in life. Life is very fast-paced, but sometimes you need to take time to appreciate the people and things that made you, you. Those people for me happen to be my parents. Me being an often stress-induced, busy teenager (like most), I sometimes am forgetful to express this gratitude. As seniors get ready to embark on their venture into the real world, try not to forget the people that made you into the person you are today because those are the people who will be back home cheering you on relentlessly. Friends and others will come and go in all our lives, but the one thing that will remain constant are parents and their selfless nature and unconditional love. So, to moms and dads of Wilton, thank you for all that you do.

Maya Fazio is a senior at Wilton High School. She shares this column with five classmates.