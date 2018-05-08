Free shredding at Bankwell

As part of an ongoing effort to prevent identity theft in the community, Bankwell in Wilton will provide free on-site shredding services at the bank’s 47 Old Ridgefield Road branch on Saturday, May 12, from 9 until noon.

The bank encourages residents to take the opportunity to securely dispose of old disks, credit cards, passports, bills, invoices, checks, statements or other personal papers. The bank requests each person limit their items to two, two-foot square boxes.

Information: mybankwell.com.