Westy hosts food pantry drive

Westy Self Storage will host a personal care donation drive for the Wilton food pantry through May 19.

Collection items include personal care and paper goods such as soap, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, deodorant, lotion, feminine hygiene products, cotton swabs, disposable razors, toilet paper, paper towels and tissues.

“We are grateful for Westy’s continued support,” said Lauren Hughes, director of Wilton Social Services. “Westy’s kindly hosted a pantry drive for us last year which, together with the generous donations from our community, made it possible for Social Services to better provide for our neighbors in need. We look forward to another successful drive this year.”

Items may be dropped off at Westy Self Storage, 65 Danbury Road. Hours are 8 to 6, weekdays; 9 to 6, Saturdays; and 11 to 4, Sundays. Information: 203-762-7600 or westy.com.