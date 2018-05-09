Wilton actor emcees talent show

Wilton actor, singer and entertainer Raymond G. Michaud will be the master of ceremonies for Darien’s Got Talent, the Darien Arts Center’s talent competition taking place on June 23.

This fund-raising event features prizes for adults and children, and entertainment professionals as judges for the auditions and finals.

Registration for auditions, which are open to all, remains open until May 11. Auditions will be held on May 19 and 20 at the DAC Weatherstone Studio.

The finals show takes place at Darien High School on June 23. For information or audition registration, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road in Darien.