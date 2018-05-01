Boys golf: Ludlowe tops Wilton by nine strokes

The Wilton High boys golf team entertained the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons at Rolling Hills Country Club on Monday, and on a cold, windy afternoon suffered its second straight loss, 171-180.

The Warriors dropped to 5-2 on the season.

Sophomore Drew Saumier led the Warriors as medalist with a solid 42. His round featured a difficult chip-in par on the ‘Hills’, the number-one handicapped 426-yard, par-4 ninth hole. After his third shot lodged in greenside primary rough above the hole, his sand wedge to the fringe and a downhill roll to impingement on the flagstick found the bottom of the cup.

Devin Filaski shot a 44, while Robert Hickey carded a 45 and Jack Cromwell and Andrew Smith both came in with 49s.