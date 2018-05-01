Obituary: Carl Yoder, 89

Carl Edwin Yoder of Wilton died April 28. He was born April 30, 1928, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was the son of Leonard Arner Yoder and Edythe Bollinger Yoder. He was 89 years old.

A lifelong learner and avid reader, Carl was particularly interested in history. A Son of the American Revolution, he had traced his family genealogy back to the 1600s, and enjoyed going to Yoder family reunions. Carl loved to travel, which led to epic road trips across the United States, as well as discovering different cultures and cuisines abroad. He excelled at horseshoes and played a mean game of hearts.

A creative and talented man, Carl held a degree in architectural design. He brought his unique design perspective into the family homes he built and the life he led.

Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who will be remembered for his integrity, compassion and wry humor.

A 58-year resident of Wilton, he was active as a volunteer in several Wilton organizations. He served the Wilton Kiwanis Club as assistant secretary, secretary and then secretary of the foundation since 1996, and chaired several of its fund-raisers. He was a vice president of the Wilton Historical Society and chaired the building and grounds committee. He was on the Ambler Farm steering committee and volunteered at the library.

Carl was vice president and director of projects for the Space Design Group in New York City, a firm that specialized in the design of corporate headquarters. Some of his projects included Benton & Bowles, Kenyon & Eckhardt, International Paper, and National Westminster Bank in New York, First American Bank of Virginia and Johns Manville in Denver, Colo.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elfriede Maurer Yoder. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Ronald and wife Mary Jane of Hillsborough, N.J.; daughter Laurie Campbell and husband Whit of Ridgefield, Conn.; daughter Nancy Hebert and husband David of Lakeville, Minn.; and son Randall Yoder and wife Ann of Salem, Mass.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Corey, Matthew and Keith Yoder, Davis and James Campbell, and Aimee and Carl Hebert, and a great-grandson, Aiden Yoder.

He is also survived by brothers John Richard and Leonard B. Yoder. He was predeceased by his brother William Robert Yoder.

Burial at Hillside Cemetery will be private. There will be a memorial service at the Wilton Congregational Church on June 26 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Wilton Kiwanis Foundation, Box 204, Wilton CT 06897, or the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton CT 06897.