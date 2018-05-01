Wilton boys tennis team sweeps Central

The Wilton High boys tennis team bounced back from last week’s loss to Ridgefield with a 7-0 win over Bridgeport Central on Monday.

The Warriors (5-6) lost only four games in sweeping the seven matches in straight sets.

In the 5-2 loss to Ridgefield last Thursday at home, the Wilton wins came from Clay Adams at first singles and the third doubles team of Henry Greene and Chuck Li. At second doubles, Rithwik Shivram and Rahul Vallabhajosula suffered a hard-fought 7-5, 7-5 loss.

Ridgefield improved to 9-1 with the win.

Results for the two matches were:

Wilton 7, Central 0

Singles:

Clay Adams (W) def. Jose Ramirez, 6-1, 6-3;

Conrad Emerson (W) def. Adolfo Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0;

Harrison Tucker (W) def. Ya-Sine Agrignan, 6-0, 6-0;

Tor Aronson (W) def. Alex Vicente, 6-0, 6-0;

Doubles:

Henry Murphy-Owen McKessy (W) def. Abud Hennawi-Erick Ruilova, 6-0, 6-0;

Rithwik Shivram-Rahul Vallabhajosula (W) def. Angel Menendez-Jordy Cardenas, 6-0, 6-0;

Aidan Jasinsk-Ian Kolupaev (W) def. Joseph Vu-Nicholas Peschier, 6-0, 6-1.

Ridgefield 5, Wilton 2

Singles:

Clay Adams (W) def. Brian Song, 2-2 (retired);

Luke Queiroz (R) def. Conrad Emerson, 6-0, 6-1;

James Hourihan (R) def. Harrison Tucker, 6-4, 6-3;

Ramiro Davila Salgado (R) def. Tor Aronson, 7-5, 6-1;

Doubles:

Tanner Daubenspeck-Noah Butler (R) def. Henry Murphy-Owen McKessy, 6-3, 7-5;

Todd Long-Seth Prusko (R) def. Rithwik Shivram-Rahul Vallabhajosula, 7-5, 7-5;

Henry Greene-Chuck Li (W) def. Shane Bowler-Joe Campos, 6-2, 7-6 (2).