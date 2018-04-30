Sweep for Wilton track and field girls

Morgan McCormick and Andreen Reid were both double winners for the Wilton High girls track and field team in the Warriors’ sweep of Monday’s tri-meet at Brien McMahon.

The Warriors (7-0) scored a 80-64 win over New Canaan and 81-64 win over Brien McMahon.

McCormick was first in both the 1600 and 3200 meters, and Reid won both the 300-meter hurdles and the long jump.

Reid also took second in the 200 meters.

Other Wilton winners were Covadonga Perez Pelaez in the shot put and Anna Rava in the pole vault.

Claudia Nanez was second in the 100 meters and third in the 200 meters.

Also placing second were Peyton Gildersleeve (800), Emily Welch (1600), Piper Chase (3200), Alexis Kiss (discus) and Lacey Eller (triple jump).

Third-place finishes were by Lily Kealy (400) and Piper Chase (1600).

Complete results for Wilton were:

100

2. Claudia Nanez 13.66

5. Tatum Kelly 14.04

13. Anna Rava 14.95

14. Nadia Voravolya 15.16

16. Ellen Chiappetta 15.23

19. Stefania Mariani 16.25

21. Alexandra Gance 16.89

22. Tabitha Sullivan 17.18

23. Kayla Cohen 17.34

200

2. Andreen Reid 28.63

3. Claudia Nanez 28.63

15. Alexandra Gance 35.23

17. Kayla Cohen 40.51

18. Tabitha Sullivan 40.79

400

3. Lily Kealy 1:08.02

4. Dillon Loud 1:08.28

12. Ellen Chipaetta 1:18.76

13. Stella Crowther 1:19.72

800

2. Peyton Gildersleeve 2:34.75

4. Margaret Fiesel 2:43.11

9. Hannah Bracken 2:56.14

10. Eliza Snyder 2:56.16

13. Nancy Healy 3:04.58

15. Nancy Healy 3:12.19

16. Anna Thornton 3:17.44

17. Cate McCabe 3:19.49

1600

1. Morgan McCormick 5:17.15

2. Emily Welch 5:43.86

3. Piper Chase 5:48.27

7. Maddie Pfeiffer 6:04.46

9. Paula Perez Pelaez 6:12.43

10. Eliza Snyder 6:12.57

15. Anna Thornton 7:09.69

3200 Meters

1. Morgan McCormick 11:31.69

2. Piper Chase 13:01.37

7. Patricia Dineen 13:40.21

8. Elizabeth Lynch 14:06.07

100m Hurdles

4. Kiri Clancy 18.83

6. Lauren Chiappetta 20.84

7. Maddie Pfeiffer 21.33

300m Hurdle

1. Andreen Reid 52.78

5. Lauren Chiappetta 59.10

6. Maddie Pfeiffer 1:01.31

10. Kiri Clancy 1:09.49

Shot Put

1. Covadonga Perez Pelaez 30’1”

4. Lucia Lampard 25’7”

7. Jayne Konatsotis 24’8”

9. Caitlin Greeff 22’11”

14. Agata Favilla 20’3”

15. Alexis Kiss 20’1”

16. Hope Ullman 19’2”

17. Bianca Juca-Quito 18’7”

18. Stefania Mariani 18’6”

19. Grace Farrell 18’0”

20. Lina Lombardi 17’11”

20. Alexa Michael 17’11v

22. Kaylee Karus 17’0”

23. Miranda Hancock 16’2”

24. Alexandra Gance 16’0”

Discus

2. Alexis Kiss 65’6”

5. Covadonga Perez Pelaez 63’4”

8. Hope Ullman 57’10”

9. Lucia Lampard 57’4”

11. Jayne Konatsotis 54’2”

12. Bianca Juca-Quito 52’10”

13. Alexandra Bartels 49’1”

16. Agata Favilla 42’0”

17. Caitlin Greeff 41’6”

20. Miranda Hancock 37’8”

21. Rosemary Martin 34’6”

22. Alexa Michael 33’5”

23. Kaylee Karus 30’3”

24. Sarah Allam 29’10”

26. Stefania Mariani 25’6”

Javelin

4. Covadonga Perez Pelaez 65’1”

6. Alexandra Bartels 62’10”

8. Rosemary Martin 55’11”

9. Lina Lombardi 51’4”

9. Sarah Allam 51’4”

11. Hope Ullman 49’2”

13. Grace Farrell 48’0”

15. Alexis Kiss 46’5”

16. Jayne Konatsotis 43’0”

21. Lucia Lampard 31’8”

High Jump

6. Maddie Pfeiffer 4’2”

7. Sarah Allam 4’0”

8. Claire Kedzierski 3’10”

8. Kiri Clancy 3’10”

Pole Vault

1. Anna Rava 7’6”

Long Jump

1. Andreen Reid 15’10.5”

7. Nadia Voravolya 13’0”

9. Elisabeth Wenman 12’5.5”

10. Claire Kedzierski 12’0”

Triple Jump

2. Lacey Eller 30’1”

6. Anna Rava 27’5”

7. Claire Kedzierski 26’0”

9. Maddie Pfeiffer 24’9.5”

10. Dillon Loud 22’9.5”