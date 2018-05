The Wilton High girls golf team notched its first win of the season on Monday with a 225-290 win over the Cadets of St. Joseph at Tashua Knolls Golf Club.

The Warriors (1-4) were led by medalist winner Maya Fazio’s score of 50 and fellow captain Sophia Kammerman’s 54.

Karli Williams (57) and GiGi Hill (64) rounded out the Wilton scoring

For the Cadets (0-4), Angel Liu led the way with a 62, followed by Lauren Plezko (73), Elizabeth LaFrance (81) and Alyssa Mauer (74).