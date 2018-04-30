Softball: Tigers capitalize on Wilton miscues to score 10-6 win

Ridgefield took advantage of several Wilton miscues with some clutch hitting to notch a 10-6 win in softball action on Monday in Ridgefield.

The Warriors (4-7) had rallied with two runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game, but the Tigers (5-6) answered with three in the fifth to go up 6-3. They added four unearned runs in the sixth to make it 10-4.

“We came into this game just saying: play solid softball, good fundamentals, good strategy, execute, and let’s go get the win, and that’s what they did. They did a very good job today,” said RHS head coach Lauren Greywacz.

“Sometime in the middle innings I told the girls, put it down and hard and make them make the plays. And they started doing that. We had a good string of hits together and got people around in a timely manner.”

After giving up a run, but escaping a bases-loaded jam, in the top of the second, Ridgefield starter Alyssa DeStefano had retired nine batters in a row going into the fifth inning.

But after Brianna Catino singled, Maya Farrell drilled a shot into the right-centerfield gap for a double and Sophia Strazza blasted the ball to centerfield fence for a double to drive in both runners, tying the game at 3-3.

Ridgefield answered in the bottom of the fifth with three runs. Sabrina Grizzaffi led things off with a rope to the centerfield fence for a triple, and was followed by an infield single by Alexandra Kinkead, who promptly stole second. Mallory Shofi hit a 3-2 pitch just inside the left-field drive for a two-run double, making it 5-3.

Wilton got a run back in the sixth to make it 6-4, but the Tigers answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. After Ridgefield loaded the bases with one out, Wilton pitcher Claire Wilson got a pop-out for the second out. But an error on DeStefano’s grounder allowed a run to score and the inning to go on. Makena Skrobar followed with a three-run double to right center.

In the seventh, the Warriors plated two runs on a two-out, two-run single by Juliana Musilli.

Ridgefield had scored its first three runs in the bottom of the second, aided by a pair of Wilton errors.

“This is what happens when you give them extra opportunities. We had key errors out there that let them stay in an inning or put some runs across,” said Wilton head coach Brian Jacobs. “We figured it would come down to a fairly close game. Both teams had opportunities. They just capitalized a couple more times than we did.”

“It was a really solid team win,” saiid coach Greywacz, who praised the poise of her freshman pitcher, DeStefano, who scattered eight hits and walked one.

“It took her an inning to find her way but she’s doing a great job hitting her spots and doing what needs to be done.”

The Tigers were led by Kinkead, who was 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, and Skrobar, who was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

For Wilton, Farrell was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored, and Musilli was 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run.

Strazza was 1-for-3 with a double, walk, two RBI and run scored.

Wilson, Kate Shouvlin and Emily O’Brien each had a hit, and Lara Burke walked.