Schools adopt hate-based conduct policy

The Board of Education adopted a new hate-based conduct policy, prohibiting “any form” of hate-based conduct by students, school district employees and “third parties subject to the control of the board,” during its April 26 meeting.

The adopted policy includes a change proposed by board member Deborah Low following the board’s March 29 review of the policy proposal — the inclusion of intervention in the list of repercussions faced by students who engage in hate-based conduct.

Superintendent Kevin Smith thanked Low for the recommendation, which he called “a really student-focused recommendation to make sure that we are focusing on not just handing out consequences but educating students as well.”

The district defines hate-based conducet adefined as “conduct that attacks, threatens, intimidates, degrades or otherwise infringes on the rights of a person based on such person’s actual or perceived race, religion, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, age, disability (including pregnancy), genetic information, gender identity or expression, veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by state or federal law.”

The policy prohibits hate-based conduct on school grounds, at school-sponsored activities, including on school buses; and off school grounds “if such conduct is seriously disruptive of the educational process.”

It also prohibits “discrimination and/or retaliation against an individual who reports or assists in the investigation of an act of hate-based conduct.”

Under the policy, hate-based conduct includes — but is not limited to — the use of a written, oral or electronic communication or a physical act or gesture that:

Causes physical or emotional harm;

Damages, destroys or defaces any real or personal property;

Places a person in reasonable fear of harm to himself or herself, or of damage to his or her property;

Creates a hostile environment at school for a person;

Infringes on the rights of a person at school; or

Substantially disrupts the education process or the orderly operation of a school.

Hate-based conduct may also include conduct that violates other policies of the board, such as its sexual harassment policy, personnel and non-discrimination policies and bullying prevention and intervention policy.

The policy states that “in certain circumstances, acts of hate-based conduct may be subject to criminal prosecution under state law,” and lays out the following repercussions for violators:

Students who engage in hate-based conduct shall be subject to intervention, ranging from school counseling and education support and restorative justice opportunities; to school discipline up to and including expulsion.

Employees who engage in hate-based conduct shall be subject to discipline, up to and including termination of employment, in accordance with “any applicable district policies, administrative regulations and contractual provisions,” and consistent with state and federal law.

Click here to view the policy.