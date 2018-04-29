Wilton travel soccer scoreboard: April 21-22

Wilton Soccer Association teams had the following results in travel soccer action from April 21-22:

Girls travel

UNDER-9

Wilton 2, Westport Red 0

The Wilton girls U9 2010 began the season with a 2-0 victory against Westport U9 Red. The first half was led by the strong defense of Katerina Cross, Audrey Burton and Ria Kurien and solid saves in goal by Savannah Quick. Brynn Grosso scored the first goal supported by strong offensive play by Jacquelyn Coppola, Harper Pattillo and Olivia Edwards. The second half was led by attempts at goal by Leanna Cross, Abigail Deane and Pattillo. Aggressive ball skills and deft touches by forward Juliette Destefano helped keep the ball in the Westport end of the field. A goal by Quick with an assist from Grosso ended the game.

UNDER-10

Westport 3, Wilton Blue 0

The Wilton 2008 Blue girls met the Westport team on home turf in Merwin Meadows. Wilton opened the first half with a formidable offensive line up, with Kerry Dodman, Rose Mallory, and Ella Loughran up top. A solid defensive line featuring Charlotte Mannix, Kelly Mancuso and Josie Silva, and Kara Moybed rounded out the back field. Moybed made several good saves. Mancuso made good tackles to block Westport breakaways. Loughran made a play up the field to Mallory, who carried it forward into Westport territory, but a shot on goal was saved. Subs were made to bring in fresh players with renewed energy for Wilton’s team. Maya Bostwick, Schuyler Groves, Arden Taubin and Maya Andjelkovic joined the field with the rest of their team. Bostwick sent a free kick soaring up the field to Groves, who made an attempt to set up a shot. Westport made the save. Silva offered up a beautiful through ball to Groves and Bostwick delivered a perfect free kick to set up yet another opportunity, only to have the ball turned over. Moybed made save after save as Westport continued to take chances.

In the second half, Groves received a Westport drop kick on the bounce, with a little flick to chip it to Mancuso for a quick chance at a shot, which was saved by Westport goalie. Moybed made another attempt to save a goal, which slipped passed, just out of reach. Taubin and Mallory continued to work to bring the ball forward, only to have Westport defense turn them away at the last minute. Silva’s shielding, and full-body blocking was too much for Westport players, who were prevented from setting up their shots. Andjelkovic, Dodman and Mannix each continued to support their team, working the interference on Westport players. Wilton played well, and fought hard.

Boys travel

UNDER-10

Darien Blue 6, Wilton Blue 1

Wilton Blue team fell to the always formidable Darien Blue squad, 6-1. The defensive line, anchored by Peter Braid, Boden Davi and Blake Ongley, worked tirelessly to thwart the unrelenting pressure applied by Darien. Midfielders Harrison DeStefano and Nicholas Marini used their agility and speed to both create offensive opportunities for Greg Bocchino, Caiden Crossen and Brendan Morris (each with shots on goal) and to adeptly track back on defense. Goalkeeper Michael DiLullo was outstanding, and tallied 11 saves in the first half. Wilton finally broke through when Cooper Buchichio, who showed tremendous poise and perseverance throughout the match, scored on a perfectly-placed throw-in from Liam Joy.

UNDER-9

Wilton Boys 7, Greenwich Arsenal 4

The Wilton 2009 boys blue team scored a huge 7-4 win in its second game of the spring season against Greenwich Arsenal The boys played very aggressively and never slowed their pace on a larger-than-normal field, working very well together and keeping the ball in Greenwich’s zone for most of the game. Wilton showed great shape and spacing and moved the ball well across and down the field, connecting on passes and creating many scoring opportunities in front of Greenwich’s goal.

After ending the first half with a 5-2 lead, the Wilton boys came out in the second half determined to ensure the win, setting the pace for what promises to be a very successful season. Caio Thakur and Gavin Levenherz did an excellent job sharing goalkeeping duties for Wilton, and Jake Albanese, Sean Kaliski, Conor Filip, Liam Backman, Mario Coppola, Ryan Vermulen, Jack Mulfinger, Josh Comiskey and Giacomo DePaola all displayed great determination and playmaking in this hard-fought and well-deserved win.