Chair thanks kindergarten class

Board of Education Chair Christine Finkelstein thanked Megan Dec’s kindergarten class during the school board’s April 26 meeting for hosting her during Miller-Driscoll’s annual Community Read Aloud Day. That morning, Finkelstein said, she ‘had the honor’ of meeting Dec’s students and reading a book to them. ‘It was great fun and I was so impressed by their character, intelligence, good humor — they were just great sports,’ said Finkelstein, showing off a card the class gave her. — Wilton Educational TV screenshot

