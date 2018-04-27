Wilton real estate sales — April 20-26, 2018

real estate
269 Sturges Ridge Road

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 20  through April 26, 2018.

269 Sturges Ridge Road: Timothy and Kara Golden, to Douglas A. and Michelle A. Krupa, $1,135,000.

20 Blue Ridge Lane: William J. Jr. and Judith K. Barry, to Aneta and Mariusz Kozikowski, $675,000.

17 Pond Road: Nicholas J. Sitinas, to Andrew J. and Alexandra K. Ralph, $1,050,000.

104 Kellogg Drive: Colin and Cynthia Thom, to Ryan and Sarah Fasano, $705,000.

80 Village Court: William P. and Rosemary C. Krivoshik, to Tianshi Bu and Kun Dong, $625,000.

 

1 thought on “Wilton real estate sales — April 20-26, 2018

Leave a Comment

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This