Wilton real estate sales — April 20-26, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 20 through April 26, 2018.
269 Sturges Ridge Road: Timothy and Kara Golden, to Douglas A. and Michelle A. Krupa, $1,135,000.
20 Blue Ridge Lane: William J. Jr. and Judith K. Barry, to Aneta and Mariusz Kozikowski, $675,000.
17 Pond Road: Nicholas J. Sitinas, to Andrew J. and Alexandra K. Ralph, $1,050,000.
104 Kellogg Drive: Colin and Cynthia Thom, to Ryan and Sarah Fasano, $705,000.
80 Village Court: William P. and Rosemary C. Krivoshik, to Tianshi Bu and Kun Dong, $625,000.
