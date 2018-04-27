Wilton real estate sales — April 20-26, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 20 through April 26, 2018.

269 Sturges Ridge Road: Timothy and Kara Golden, to Douglas A. and Michelle A. Krupa, $1,135,000.

20 Blue Ridge Lane: William J. Jr. and Judith K. Barry, to Aneta and Mariusz Kozikowski, $675,000.

17 Pond Road: Nicholas J. Sitinas, to Andrew J. and Alexandra K. Ralph, $1,050,000.

104 Kellogg Drive: Colin and Cynthia Thom, to Ryan and Sarah Fasano, $705,000.

80 Village Court: William P. and Rosemary C. Krivoshik, to Tianshi Bu and Kun Dong, $625,000.