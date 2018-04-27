Girls golf: Ludlowe scores win over Wilton

Fairfield Ludlowe shot a 168 to score a 27-stroke over the Wilton High girls golf team on Thursday at Rolling Hills Country Club.

It was the first win over Wilton by Ludlowe’s second-year coach (and Wilton High grad) Lindsay Waack, who is now 1-2 against her father, WHS coach Stuart Waack.

The Falcons (3-1) were led by Katie Chan, who shot a 37 to earn medalist honors. Phoebe Burtt also had a strong performance with a round of 39, followed by Catherine Wallace (45) and Juliette Bucher (47).

Wilton (0-4) came in with a team score of 195. Maya Fazio led the way with a 43, followed by Sophia Kammerman (48), GiGi Hill (50) and Karli Williams (54).