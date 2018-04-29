Luxurious living and the earth’s oceans

A fund-raising event for the Weston nonprofit Ports of Cause will take place Friday, May 4, from 6 to 9, at browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Road. The event — Art. Ocean. Energy. — coincides with the exhibition Blue/Green: color/code/context that will be on display at the gallery. It features the work of 50 international artists who use recycled, sustainable materials and innovative techniques.

The May 4 program will feature discussions on sustainable luxury and the blue economy. Signature cocktails and canapés will be served and Arthur Bavelas, founder of the Bavelas Group Family Office and Family

Office Insights of New York City, will give a talk on “How sustainable innovation is driving the blue economy while benefiting our oceans and natural resources.”

Ports of Cause works to reduce the impact luxury living and everyday lifestyles have on the planet’s oceans.

Information: https://bit.ly/2I3YyIM.