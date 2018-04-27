Softball: Darien downs Warriors in 11 innings, 4-0

Darien broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the 11th inning to hand the Wilton High softball team a hard-luck 4-0 loss on Thursday in Wilton.

The Warriors (4-6) got a tremendous effort on the mound from Claire Wilson, who went 11 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks. She had 12 strikeouts on the day.

Wilton had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 10th, after Maya Farrell doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch with one out. She was thrown out at the plate trying to score on Lara Burke’s grounder on a key play by Darien second baseman Maddie Conte.

The Blue Wave (6-4) got four of their seven hits in the 11th. Melanie Vernal reached on an error and Hailey King singled, with both runners advancing on a sac bunt by Keilani Caruso. A pop fly over first base by Rosali Pirone landed just inside the foul line, driving in the run’s first run.

An intentional walk to Caroline Krueger loaded the bases with one out, and another pop fly, by Stefani Gentile, dropped into short centerfield to bring home another run. A single up the middle by Sydney Fagerstrom plated Pirone, and a ground-out by Grace Karas score Kreuger

Karas was the winning pitcher, going 11 innings and allowing no runs on five hits and one walk, with four strikeouts.

Sophia Strazza was 2-for-5 for Wilton. Hannah Belanger had a single and walk, with other hits by Farrell (double) and Burke.