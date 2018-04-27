Girls tennis: Warriors score 6-1 win over Tigers

The Wilton High girls tennis team swept the singles matches, and scored hard-earned wins at second and third doubles, for a 6-1 win at Ridgefield on Thursday.

The outcome left both teams with records of 5-3.

Izzy Koziol, Emma Caldwell, Cara Kilmartin and Jelena Sypher all had straight-set victories in the singles competition.

The doubles matches were much closer. At second doubles, Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill rallied from a set down to win in three sets, and at third doubles Alexandra Iotzova and Mackenzie McCormick also came back from a set down, winning the super tiebreaker in the third set.

Results were:

Wilton 6, Ridgefield 1

Singles:

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Auesha Jobbu, 6-1, 6-0;

Emma Caldwell (W) def. Morgan Held, 6-2, 6-1;

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Rachel Bodner, 6-3, 6-2;

Jelena Sypher(W) def. Alexis Zacharakos, 6-0, 6-1;

Doubles:

Hillary Sherpa and Jill O’Keefe (R) def. Amber Li and Arden Lee, 7-5, 6-1;

Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill (W) def. Julie Driscoll and Jen Grisdon, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3;

Alexandra Iotzova and Mackenzie McCormick (W) def. Isabelle Voellmicke and Pheobe Seidenberg, 2-6, 6-4, 12-5 (super-break).