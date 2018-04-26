Girls lacrosse: Greenwich Academy uses late push to down Wilton, 13-9

It was a game that won’t count in the official record for the Wilton High girls lacrosse team — but it was a big game none the less when Greenwich Academy visited the Warriors on Thursday.

Wilton gave the undefeated Gators all they could handle, tying the game with 13 minutes left with a 3-0 run.

But Greenwich Academy (9-0) closed out the final nine minutes with a 4-0 run to notch the win.

“We just lost our composure a little bit,” said Wilton head coach Meredith Meyran, whose team was plagues by turnovers over the final 10 minutes. “They’re definitely the best team we’ve played so far this season, and they’re really fast. So it was reacting to their speed and trying to maintain our composure through that. It was tough but I think overall it wasn’t a bad game. We did a good job.”

The Warriors dropped to 8-2 with the loss, which won’t count to the team’s CIAC record.

Greenwich Academy trailed only once in the game, after Sophia Sudano’s goal on a free position gave Wilton a 3-2 lead with 14:11 left in the first half.

The Gators responded with three goals over the next five minutes to take a 5-3 lead. The Warriors made it 5-4 after a nice run and pass by Paisley Eagan set up a goal by Eva Greco, but Greenwich Academy answered with two goals to end the half with a 7-4 lead.

Sudano scored off a free position early in the second half, and a goal by Megan Lynch, off a Greco assist, just 27 seconds later made it a one-goal game, 7-6.

The Gators answered with a pair of explosive goals by Taylor Lane to up the lead to 9-6 with 18:19 left.

The Warriors scored three goals in a span of 1:05 to tie the game with 13:08 left. Greco started things with a free-position goal, and after Eagan got the draw control, Sudano scored at the right post off a terrific pass by Julia Skillin.

Eagan then came up with another draw control, and scored the game-tying goal with a shot on the run from 10 yards out.

From that point on, Greenwich Academy controlled much of the possession, winning draws and forcing Wilton into a series of turnovers. The Warriors didn’t get off a shot over the final 13 minutes.

A pair of goals by Marg Maruszewski put the Gators up 11-9 with 6:57 left, and a free-position goal by Karina Schulze made it 12-9 with 6:08 left. Katie Goldsmith scored the final goal with 3:38 left.

“It was a good learning opportunity for us,” said coach Meyran. “It’s perfect preparation going a huge game this weekend at Northport (N.Y.), and then we have Staples and Darien next week, and Ridgefield after that. So it doesn’t get any easier but we’re fortunate we were able to have that great competition and have the opportunity to compete against a good team like that.”

Sudano led Wilton with four goals, and Greco and Eagan each had two goals and one assist. Lynch also scored and had an assist, while Skillin had one assist.

Paige Brown (five saves) and Bridgette Wall (five saves) each played a half in goal for Wilton.

For Greenwich Academy, Lane had four goals and an assist. Schulze had three goals, and Eliza Bowman and Maruszewski each had two goals. Goldsmith had a goal and assist, and Courtney Denaut also scored.

St. Joseph

Wilton was coming off a 16-6 win over St. Joseph on Tuesday.

Eagan led the scoring with four goals and one assist, while Greco had three goals and four assists. Lynch and Sudano also scored three goals each.

Julia Bonnist, Olivia Gladstein and Skillen each had one goal. Taylor LaMantia had two assists and Carly Sullivan had one assist.

Brown and Wall each made two saves in goal.