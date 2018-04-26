Wilton named among Best Communities for Music Education

The Wilton Public School District has one of the best music education programs in the country, according to the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation’s 2018 Best Communities for Music Education Districts (BCME) survey.

The annual survey recognizes school districts across the nation for their commitment to and support of music education. This isn’t Wilton’s first time being recognized — the district received the BCME distinction in 2016.

Superintendent Kevin Smith said the district is “thrilled” to receive the recognition and thanks “the many teachers, students and parents who understand the importance of music instruction as an integral part of our program and support our ongoing efforts provide a world class music education program.”

Nick Loafman, Wilton High School’s band director and fine and performing arts instructional leader, said the “well-deserved” distinction “serves as a worthy tribute to the skill and dedication of our music teachers, the hard work of our students, the commitment of our parents, and the support from our administration at the building and district levels.”

“The benefits of an arts education are well-documented,” said Loafman, “and thanks to the outstanding support of the Wilton community, we will continue to provide rich, comprehensive, and fulfilling experiences in music for our students.”

Wilton was one of 583 school districts recognized as among the Best Communities for Music Education this year. Seventeen other Connecticut school districts made the list this year, including four in Fairfield County — Bethel, Fairfield, Newtown and Westport.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit that “advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs,” according to its website. To learn more, visit nammfoundation.org.