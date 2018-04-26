Boys track: Wilton falls to Warde, Norwalk at tri-meet

The Wilton High boys track and field hosted Fairfield Warde and Norwalk in a tri-meet on Tuesday.

The Warriors lost to Warde, 118-32, and to Norwalk, 81-58. Warde also defeated Norwalk, 96-45

Wilton got second-place finishes from Sam Mangino in the 400 meters and Nicholas Furst in the pole vault.

Third-place efforts were turned in by James Sweeney (800 meters), Max Schwartz (javelin), Charlie Wendorff (high jump), Nicholas Lin (pole vault) and Grant Jones (long jump).

Fairfield Warde, which took first place in 12 of the 18 events, was led by double winner Alexander Mocarski, who was first in both the 400 meters (52.79) and 3200 meters (9:48.43).

Other winners for Warde were Qasim Danazumi in the 200 meters (23.98), James Maniscalco in the 800 (2:07.31), Noah Igram in the 1600 (4:38.29), Paul Rivera in the 110m hurdles (17.82), Tyler Llewellyn in the shot put (38’1”), Matthew Harvey in the discus (101’1”), William Green in the javelin (126’3”), Luke DeMato in the long jump (20’1”) and Christopher Leppla in the pole vault (11’0”).

Norwalk was led by double winner Katrell Clay, who was first in the 300-meter hurdles (42.89) and 100 meters (11.68). Khalil Eason won the triple jump (37’7”) and Sanders Gilles was first in the high jump (5’6”).

Wilton results for the meet were:

100 meters

6. Wooder Thoby 12.35

7. Tyler Daher 12.40

11. Grant Jones 12.70

16. Reed O’Brien 13.03

18. Chase Autore 13.14

20. Cole Iannuzzi 13.33

22. Andrew Patnaik 13.51

23. Will Rath 13.53

25. Thomas Dexter 13.71

26. Vignesh Subramanian 13.87

27. Matthew Kelly 13.93

28. Brett Gilman 14.05

29. Sean Carlson 14.09

30. Trevor Lynn 14.10

31. Devan Flores 14.22

35. James Vollmer 14.81

36. Maxwell Jones 14.91

200 meters

6. Wooder Thoby 25.48

7. Reed O’Brien 25.49

8. Tyler Daher 25.58

11. Sam Mangino 25.96

13. Grant Jones 26.15

14. Chase Autore 26.42

16. Cole Iannuzzi 26.48

18. Jack Nanez 26.90

20. Andrew Patnaik 27.14

23. Thomas Dexter 27.35

24. Will Rath 27.39

26. Vignesh Subramanian 27.83

27. Brett Gilman 27.84

28. Trevor Lynn 28.39

29. Dzainis Arlovich 28.69

30. James Vollmer 29.48

400 meters

2. Sam Mangino 54.92

4. Jack Nanez 57.97

7. Luo Long 1:04.85

800 meters

3. James Sweeney 2:12.58

6. Tyler Zengo 2:19.17

8. Edward ‘Miller’ Rowley 2:33.10

9. Connor McCabe 2:33.58

11. Cole Stefan 2:35.81

12. Nolan Graham 2:36.45

1600 meters

13. Flynn Crowther 5:31.44

15. Cole Stefan 5:52.79

110m hurdles

3. Samuell Nonirit 18.99

4. Charlie Golbourn 19.41

5. Tyler Kennedy 20.17

7. Simon Alexander 20.63

8. Charlie Wendorff 22.40

10. Nick Chavez 23.61

300m hurdles

4. Samuell Nonirit 48.26

5. Charlie Golbourn 49.50

6. Charlie Wendorff 51.69

7. Simon Alexander 51.80

8. Tyler Kennedy 51.81

11. Nick Chavez 1:07.16

Shot put

4. Max Schwartz 31’8”

7. Dante Stella 21’8”

Discus

7. Max Schwartz 69’6”

10. Dante Stella 55’3”

Javelin

3. Max Schwartz 102’1”

10. Dante Stella 60’1”

High jump

3. Charlie Wendorff 5’0”

Pole vault

2. Nicholas Furst 8’0”

3. Nicholas Lin 7’6”

Long jump

3. Grant Jones 18’1”

4. Wooder Thoby 17’11”

10. Devan Flores 15’5.5”

13. Benjamin Wiener 14’7”

Triple jump

5. Devan Flores 30’6.5”