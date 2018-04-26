Wilton boys golf team suffers first loss

The Wilton High boys golf team, boasting a 5-0 FCIAC record, met the Greenwich Cardinals at famed Round Hill Club on Wednesday afternoon, and on a lush, long corse in constant light rainfall, absorbed their initial conference defeat, 162-188.

Sophomore Robert Hickey supplied the Warriors’ low return with a solidly-crafted 43. His effort was followed by Andrew Smith and Devin Filaski, who returned cards of 47 and 48, respectively.

On Tuesday on their home turf, the Warriors entertained the Hatters of Danbury and conquered Rolling Hills Country Club with their low scoring total of the season, a fine 176 versus Danbury’s 207.

Filaski and Hickey both shot 41s, and each featured a two-birdie card — providing direct hits on the boys golf team charity target, ‘Birdies for the Brave’.

Filaski solved the highly elevated 6th tee to a 170-yard pin with an 8 iron to five feet and a true roll. The afternoon’s highlight was his play on the number-one handicap 9th hole. A 50-foot climb from tee to green of the 426-yard par 4 was attacked with a solid center-cut drive to 185 yards out. His 6 iron to the tabletop green came to rest at 25 feet left and short of the flagstick. A dreaded left-to-right breaking putt found the bottom of the hole and wrote in a 3 on his card.

Hickey’s play was comparable. On the 2nd hole, a par 4 of 353 yards, his drive found the fairway, leaving a 54-degree wedge from 105 yards. That swing left him with another 25 footer, left to right, that was promptly drained.

On the short 300-yard par 4 5th hole, Hickey’s tee shot was to 74 yards, right center of the fairway. The same 54-degree lofted wedge to a green elevated 30 feet from his ball position left only a three-foot downhill tap-in.

Sophomores Drew Saumier (46) and Andrew Smith (49) completed the Warriors scoring.