The Wilton High girls golf team fell to 0-3 on Tuesday with a 175-195 loss to New Canaan at Silvermine Golf Club.

New Canaan (1-0) was led by Julia Bazata, who won medalist honors with a round of 42.

The Warriors got a strong effort from senior captain Sophia Kammerman with a 44, followed by Karli Williams (46), Maya Fazio (51) and GiGi Hill (54).

Rounding out the scoring for New Canaan were Morgan Hibbert and Lauren Capone, who both shot 43s, and Meghan Mitchell (47).