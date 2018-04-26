Wilton girls tennis team tops Crusaders

The Wilton High girls tennis team bounced back from Monday’s loss to Darien with a 7-0 win over Trinity Catholic at home on Tuesday.

The Warriors improved their record to 4-3.

Results for the two matches were:

Wilton 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles:

Emma Caldwell (W) def. Chonu Cubarrubia, 6-0, 6-0.

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Jessica Connolly, 6-0, 6-0.

Gerri Fox (W) def. Icey Han, 6-3, 6-0.

Alexandra Iotzova (W) def. Kate Janik, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles:

Amber Li and Arden Lee (W) def. Emily Bell and Sammy Le, 6-1, 6-0.

Jelena Sypher and Johanna Knox (W) def. Mckenzie Kuehn and Grace McEuoy, 6-0, 6-0.

Lindsey Kuzco and Julia Morano (W) def. Bella Martinez and Nicole Pritchard, 6-1, 6-1.

Darien 7, Wilton 0

Singles:

Lilly Ma (D) def. Izzy Kozial, 6-2, 6-1;

Emilia Calleny (D) def. Emma Caldwell, 6-3, 6-1;

Emily Wiley (D) def. Cara Kilmartin, 6-3, 6-0;

Katie Wiley (D) def. Jelena Sypher, 6-3, 6-1;

Doubles:

Emily Neuner and Elaina Cumminskey (D) def. Amber Li and Arden Lee, 6-2, 6-3;

Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill (W) def. Quin Worters and Abby Stravato, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5;

Caroline Homes and Daniela Castellanos (D) def. Mackenzie McCormick and Kate Seelert, 6-2, 6-3.