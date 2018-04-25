Foldeak steps down as Wilton wrestling coach

After coaching the Wilton High wrestling team through some of the best seasons in program history over his 12 years at the helm, John Foldeak announced this week that he is stepping down.

In a letter to his fellow FCIAC wrestling coaches on Tuesday, Foldeak said he was leaving for personal reasons.

“It is time for me to focus on the needs of my family,” he wrote. “I have been a part of FCIAC wrestling for more than 25 years and have known some of you all of that time. I’m writing today to thank you for the times we have shared, and to tell you that I am stepping down as the Wilton head coach.”

Foldeak has been Wilton’s head coach since 2006. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Fairfield Ludlowe and at his alma mater, Norwalk High School, where is now teaches.

Despite a constant challenge of finding kids to wrestle, Foldeak helped grow the program the past decade. The last three years have seen the Warriors hit one milestone after another. The team qualified a school-record four wrestlers for the State Open in 2016 and 2016, and had its best, or second-best, showings ever at the FCIAC, Class L and State Open championships over the last three seasons.

This past season, Wilton had its first State Open champ (and New England qualifier) since 1993 in Travis Longo, and in 2017 had its first FCIAC champ since 2006 in Zach Zeyher. Nick Rende, like Zeyher a member of the 100-wins club, was the first Warriors to qualify for the State Open four straight years.

Foldeak said he will help “in whatever ways I can” in the transition to the new coach at Wilton.

“! want to extend my thanks to all of you who have made this such a great experience,” he wrote in the letter. “I know that I will stay active in the wrestling community and expect to coach again in the not too distant future.”