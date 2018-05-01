P&Z approves drive-through pharmacy regulations

The Planning and Zoning Commission April 23 approved the concept of drive-through pharmacies in town and asked Planning Director Bob Nerney to prepare a resolution for the next meeting.

Realtor Kevin O’Brien of O’Brien Premier Properties, the applicant, has no specific application for such a pharmacy in town.

Technically, O’Brien achieved amendments to three sections of the zoning regulations so that a pharmacy with drive-in facilities can be allowed. However, they would not be allowed in the Wilton Center business district unless the property has legal highway frontage on Route 7.

Banks are now the only businesses in town with drive-through capabilities. Fast food restaurants with drive-through lanes are not permitted by zoning regulations.