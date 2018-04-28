Zoners approve Goodwill donation center

The Planning and Zoning Commission April 23 approved a Goodwill donation center at 17 Danbury Road.

A company spokesman has said the center will handle only incoming donations for sorting and recycling. A truck would visit to make pickups three times a week. There would be no overnight parking of trucks.

Goodwill operates stores in area towns including Stamford, Danbury and Westport.

The motion was approved 5-1-3. Commissioner Eric Fanwick opposed. Commissioners Scott Lawrence, Chris Pagliaro and Rick Tomasetti abstained.

The spokesman for Goodwill Industries of Western and Northern Connecticut confirmed April 9 that the organization is also interested in opening a retail operation in Wilton. The company needs about 12,000 square feet for a store.

Goodwill Industries provides vocational services for people with disabilities and special needs. More than 60% of its operating revenue comes from the sale of donated goods in its retail stores.