Minks to Sinks takes donations

Minks to Sinks, Wilton’s mega tag sale, opens on Saturday, May 5. Volunteers will be accepting donations and consignments at the site, under the huge white tents, at the intersection of School Road and Route 7 on:

Tuesday, May 1, from 10 to 2.

Wednesday, May 2, from 10 to 2 and 4 to 6.

Thursday, May 3, from 10 to 2.

Anyone wishing to donate or consign items is encouraged to go to the Minks to Sinks website, minkstosinks.org, to review the list of items accepted before bringing their merchandise to the tents. The sale opens at 9 on May 5. Bargain days are Sunday, May 6, from noon to 4, and Monday, May 7, from 9 to 11:30. Monday is bag day. Fill up a bag for $7.

Proceeds from Minks to Sinks benefit Family & Children’s Agency, the Norwalk-based nonprofit agency that provides social services to individuals and families in need in the surrounding communities.