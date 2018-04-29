Rotary accepts grant requests

The Wilton Rotary Club is accepting requests for grants from organizations that work to better the community. The application may be found online at wiltonrotaryclub.org. All applications and supporting documentation must be received by May 15.

The Wilton Rotary Club serves the local as well as international community. Members meet each Friday at Marly’s Bar and Bistro in Wilton Center.

Annual fundraisers include the September carnival and the Memorial Day Weekend Arts and Craft Fair. Over the past 35 years, more than $300,000 has been contributed to the Wilton community and to international projects.

Local organizations that have benefited include the Wilton Social Services, the Wilton food pantry, and various youth organizations, including an annual scholarship award to two graduating seniors. Recently, the Wilton Rotary Club instituted the Peace Pole Project throughout the community.

Information: [email protected].