Wiltonians in survey mostly use South Norwalk station

Forty-three percent of Wiltonians who responded to a survey as part of the Plan of Conservation and Development indicated they most frequently use the South Norwalk railroad station, not the Wilton or Cannondale stations.

A small number, 9%, prefer the Westport train station, according to results of the survey, which were made available April 19 by the consultants Milone & MacBroom during a workshop meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission at the Trackside teen center.

The Wilton stations are on the Danbury branch line, and require changing in Norwalk to the New York-New Haven line. The station in South Norwalk is on the New Haven line and requires no transfer.

About 60% of the respondents reported they use Metro-North for recreation and leisure travel to New York City. About 34% indicated they use the train to commute to work in Manhattan. About a quarter of the respondents use the train at least a few times a week, and almost 20% of them said they never ride the train.

Those who ride the train and use the South Norwalk station said they do so because of more frequent trains, ease of parking, and direct connections.

The transportation question was not the only query answered in the survey, to which 293 residents and a few former residents responded online.

Another question was about support for various land uses on Route 7, south of Lambert Corner.

The majority strongly support a variety of commercial uses, including light industrial.

Seventy-seven percent support mixed retail and residential use.

Just over half support condominiums as a form of housing, while 45% support apartments.

Forty-seven percent indicated they do not support commercial automotive uses on the road.

From Lambert Corner to Cannon Road, the majority support a variety of commercial uses.

Forty-five percent support light industrial use. Seventy-four percent support mixed retail and residential use.

Fifty-four percent support condominiums. Forty-three percent support apartments, while 37% do not.

Fifty-one percent do not support commercial automotive uses.

There was a split on single-family housing, with 36% in support and 35% not.

For Route 7 north of Cannon Road, 51% support single-family housing, while 50% support condominiums.

There was a split on apartments, with 37% in support and 36% not.

The majority support a variety of commercial uses, including 46% supporting light industrial.

Sixty-five percent support mixed retail and residential use.

Commercial automotive use was supported by 33%, and panned by 37%.