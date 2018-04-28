‘America’s worst mom’ on parenting

She was labeled “America’s worst mom” when she let her 9-year-old ride the subway alone, but Lenore Skenazy shook that off and went on to found Free-Range Kids, the book, blog and movement dedicated to the fact that children are safer and smarter than our culture gives them credit for. Now she is the head of Let Grow, a nonprofit making it easy and normal to give kids back some old-fashioned independence.

Skenazy will come to Wilton Library Monday, April 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., to present Anxious Parents, Anxious Kids and the Anxiously Awaited Antidote! (Cannot be taken orally.) (Or the other way, either.) With humor, she will address what she calls “the twin fears stalking America’s parents:” That their children will be kidnapped, raped and murdered — or not get into Harvard.”

She will outline the reasons parents are afraid and how they can regain the calming perspective that allows them to trust their kids, their community and their own parenting. The goal is to raise safe, self-reliant, problem-solvers.

The program is free and registration is recommended at www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334. It is sponsored by the Miller-Driscoll, Cider Mill and Middlebrook PTAs, Wilton Library, Wilton Youth Council and Wilton Youth Services.