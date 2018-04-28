Calling all picker-uppers!

The Wilton Conservation Commission has issued a call to action — seeking volunteers to join the 2018 Town-wide Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 28, from 9 to noon at the Town Green.

Every year hard-working volunteers of all ages join together to pick up litter along Wilton’s roadways and the banks of the Norwalk River. Work gloves, garbage bags and dumpsters will be available at the gazebo starting at 9.

Volunteer efforts will not go unrewarded. Pinocchio’s Pizza will supply all volunteers with a voucher for a free slice of cheese pizza. Wilton Hardware and Wilton Kiwanis have each donated to the second annual Town-wide Clean Up Day raffle. Prizes will include gift certificates to local businesses including: Wilton Deli, Wilton Hardware, Scoops, Orem’s, and the movies. To be eligible to enter the raffle volunteers must collect a full garbage bag of litter and bring it to the green for disposal.

The raffle will be drawn promptly at noon and you must be present to win. Clean Up Day is rain or shine.