Bankwell collects pet supplies

As part of its Bankwell Pet Adoption Project, all Bankwell branches will serve as collection points through June 30 for a “wish list” of pet supplies to benefit local rescues. A list of those items is available on the bank’s website (mybankwell.com/pleaseadoptme).

Bankwell relaunched the pet adoption program earlier this month, seeking to create awareness about the many dogs and cats at area animal shelters in need of homes. This is the second year for the program, which features photos and information about available dogs and cats on billboards, ads, social media, the bank’s website, and throughout all of the bank’s branches. Last year, more than 75% of featured animals found a home through the program.

Pet Pantry will provide a free gift for the home of any pet adopted during the program and will also serve as a collection point for the “wish list” of donations. Additionally, Canine Training & Behavioral Services in Wilton will offer a free 30-minute consultation for adopted dogs and The PAWPRINT Market in Darien will provide a $50 gift card to the new owner of any featured pet adopted through the Bankwell Pet Adoption Project.

Bankwell will match donations to local rescues made through coin machines at most of its branches.