Spring music workshops

Music on the Hill will offer two spring workshops for those who want to grow as musicians and build musical skills and confidence.

Making Music Mindfully is a three-session discussion series on mindfulness in practicing, learning and performing. Artistic Director Ellen Dickinson leads the sessions, which will include readings. The workshop is suitable for both singers and instrumentalists.

Making Music Mindfully is on Tuesdays, May 1, 8, and 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Music on the Hill space at the WEPCO church complex, 48 New Canaan Road.

In June, Bells for Fun! will build joy and confidence in ringing. This new offering is for experienced handbell ringers of all levels and for others with good music-reading skills, including teens.

Dickinson leads the dual session handbell workshop on Tuesdays, June 12 and 19, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the WEPCO church complex. An informal performance for friends is planned for Friday evening, June 22.

Both workshops are free. Register in advance by email to [email protected] or phone 203-529-3133.

Music on the Hill is behind the red brick Wilton Presbyterian Church on the WEPCO campus.

Learn more, and subscribe to the mailing list, by visiting musiconthehillCT.org.