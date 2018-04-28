Prayer day is next week

A National Day of Prayer event is planned for Thursday, May 3, at noon in Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room. The event will be hosted by Morning Meditations with Sisters in Community, a local prayer group that meets every Wednesday at the home of Adrienne Reedy. She has arranged the service in Wilton for several years.

The service will also include prayers led by local clergy and lay people from the Wilton community, accompanied by music. Prayers will be offered for peace, marriages, children and families, schools, college graduates, people dealing with mental illness, those affected by domestic violence, the community, its leaders, and more. With each prayer, a candle will be lit.

“It’s a time when we lay aside our differences and pray for areas of concern that impact everyone,” said Reedy.

At the conclusion, lunch will be served.