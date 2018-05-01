Four centuries of dance

Walter Schalk dancers from Darien, New Canaan and Wilton have a combined 407 years of dancing with the Walter Schalk School of Dance, which is celebrating its 61st year. The finale cast from the Wilton Spring Revue, and the number of years they have been with the school, includes, back row, from left, Walter Schalk, Ella Prial (12 years), Maggie Fiesel (12), Audrey Elsberry (six), Maddie Schattenfield (10), Ellie Simmons (12), Emily Ryan (10). Middle row: Carley Denneen (seven), Cova Parez-Palaez (11), Adriana Curtis (eight), Grace Keating (15), Kendall Mellana (12), Gabriella Tomas (14), Chloe Zimmerman (seven). Back row: Erin Sweeney (eight), Annie Beneventano (15), Ana Colburn (13), Elizabeth Costello (eight), Emme McClintock (16), Isabella Biegan (nine), Erin Dellisanti (nine).