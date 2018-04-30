Color Run returns May 3

The Wilton Youth Council will host its third annual Color for the Council Color Run on Thursday, May 3, at Middlebrook School.

The event, also known as a My School Color Run, is an untimed fun run for all ages and fitness abilities. Along the route, participants pass through vibrant color zones, making it a colorful experience.

The run begins at 3:30, and is open to all Middlebrook students and staff and their families.

The Color Run raises money for Wilton Youth Council programs like the Youth to Youth (Y2Y) club at Middlebrook, which encourages young people to make positive choices and live free of tobacco, alcohol and other drugs, and focuses on community service, personal growth, fun positive actions, and drug and alcohol education.

Approximately 130 students and community members participated in last year’s Color Run and helped raise more than $7,000 for Wilton Youth Council programs.

“We want to engage the entire Middlebrook community in an event that is fun and encourages a healthy way of living,” said Middlebrook’s Y2Y program leader, Tanya Leonard.

Runners will receive a T-shirt, race bib and individual color packet while supplies last, and each pre-registered Color Run participant will be provided with a single powder color packet that will be thrown in the air at the final color celebration at the finish line.

Registration: http://bit.ly/color4thecouncil.

Businesses interested in sponsoring the event should contact Kathy Schlageter at [email protected].

