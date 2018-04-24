Boys golf: Wilton sweeps two to stay unbeaten

The Wilton High boys golf team hosted its first home match of the season on Monday, defending the Rolling Hills Country Club turf against both the Norwalk Bears and the Senators of Brien McMahon.

At the end of the afternoon the Warriors had prevailed over both opponents, returning a team total 178 strokes versus 219 for Norwalk and 215 for McMahon.

The wins moved the Warriors’ early-season FCIAC record to 4-0.

Sophomore standout Drew Saumier birdied the par 5, 509-yard first hole to kickstart team scoring and begin his medalist round of 42. A drive, 7 Iron to 115 yards, and a 52-degree wedge to 10 feet was followed by a downhill, right-to-left breaker that found the bottom of the cup.

Devin Filaski and Andrew Smith both came in 45s, and Robert Hickey scored a 46, to round out Wilton’s scoring.