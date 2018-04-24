Cannon Road deliberations next

Following a nearly four-hour final public hearing on the controversial proposal to build an eight-lot conservation subdivision on Cannon Road, the Planning and Zoning Commission late April 23 chose to schedule their deliberations for their next meeting.

The lateness of the hour about 11:30 p.m. with a still-long agenda ahead of them was given as the reason for not taking the discussion on after the close of the hearing. Another reason given by Chairman Scott Lawrence was that some written communications had been received and needed to be read on the subject.

The hearing drew about 35 people to the small meeting hall in the town hall annex. There were speakers for and against the development proposal.

The speakers included a member of the family that owns the property, who pleaded with the commission to approve the project. Members of the Wilton Land Conservation Trust also voiced their approval, saying the town would benefit from 44 acres of open space land that will be accessible to the public and join other properties to form a large public access conservation space.

Those against the proposal voiced opinions including that it does not meet the standards in the regulations for conservation subdivisions.

