Softball: Wilton nips Warde, 7-6

The Wilton High softball team jumped out to a 7-2 lead after four innings and held off a comeback by Fairfield Warde for a 7-6 win on Monday at home.

Claire Wilson got the win, going the full seven innings and allowing six runs (five earned) on 11 hits and two walks. She struck out three.

The Warriors improved to 4-5 on the season. Warde fell to 5-4.

Wilton scored twice in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead, as Juliana Musilli singled and scored on Hannah Lifrieri’s RBI double. Lifrieri came home on an RBI single by Wilson.

The Warriors plated one run in the third as Sophia Strazza singled and scored on an RBI single by Lifrieri.

A three-run rally in the fourth pushed the lead to 7-2. Kate Shouvlin got things started with a lead-off single, followed by a single by Maya Farrell and walk by Kathleen Condos to loaded the bases with no outs.

Hannah Belanger delivered a big two-run single, and Strazza’s sac fly plated Lara Burke. Belanger stole second and scored on an RBI single by Musilli.

The Mustangs got a run in fifth and two more in the sixth to cut the lead to 7-5. They added a run in the seventh to make it 7-6, but Wilson got the final two outs to seal the win.

For the game, Lifrieri was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and run scored, and Musilli was 2-for-4 wth an RBI and run scored.

Belanger went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and run, with other hits by Strazza (1-for-3, RBI, run), Wilson (1-for-2, RBI), Shouvlin (1-for-3, run), and Farrell (1-for-3, run). Condos walked and scored, and Burke scored one run.

St. Joseph

Wilton was coming off a 10-2 loss at St. Joseph on Friday. The Cadets improved to 7-1 with their seventh win in a row.

Belanger led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a walk and run scored, while Strazza was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. Wilson was 2-for-3.