Baseball: Warriors top Warde for fourth straight win

The Wilton High baseball team scored its fourth win in a row on Monday, downing Fairfield Warde 10-4 at Fairfield.

The Warriors (7-2) got a strong effort from starting pitcher Ryan Gabriele, who went six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks, He struck out four as he improved his record to 2-1.

Dillon Lifrieri closed out the game with an inning of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Lifrieri led the the offense, going 2-for-4 with four RBI, including a two-run triple.

Gabriele went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Cole Judelson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Brendan Skewis had a pair of perfectly executed bunt singles, and Colin Tietjen had a hit, scored two runs, and had an RBI.

Sean Stewart took the loss for Warde.