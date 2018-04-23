Statewide firefighter test announced

Eleven Connecticut communities have joined together to offer an entry-level testing program for men and women interested in a fire service career. This consortium of fire departments is accepting applications through the testing company IO Solutions.

Applications must be submitted directly thought IO Solutions at IOSolutions.com. The application period closes May 4.

The goals of this program are threefold.

Reduce the testing cost for applicants. Typically applicants must participate in independent testing processes each requiring an application fee and a written and oral examination. The consortium will charge a single fee and applicants take one written and oral examination to qualify for up to 10 departments.

Reduce the testing cost for municipalities. Historically, municipalities conduct independent tests for firefighter applicants. This process is time consuming and expensive for department and human resource staffs. The applicant pool is essentially the same and communities test and retest the same individuals. The consortium has shifted the management of the test process to a private vendor and the cost to applicants in the form of an application fee. Individual department sand communities make the final selection per local hiring rules and this may include a separate interview.

Improve diversity. The consortium is working to increase diversity of women and minorities in the applicant pool. Recruitment from the urban communities will help meet this challenge.

For local information, contact the following participating fire departments directly.