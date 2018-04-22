Boys tennis: Warriors fall to Westhill, 4-3

The Wilton High boys tennis team lost its third 4-3 decision of the young season on Friday, falling to Westhill in Stamford.

The Warriors (2-4), playing without number-one singles player Jay Cassone, won the three doubles matches but were swept in the singles, where the Vikings (4-0) won all four matches in straight sets.

The match of the day was at second doubles, where Rithwik Shivram and Rahul Vallabhajosula rallied from a set down for a three-set win.

Results were:

Westhill 4, Wilton 3

Singles:

Jordan Soifer (West) def. Clay Adams, 6-0, 6-3;

Tyler Pomerance (West) def. Conrad Emerson, 6-1, 6-0;

Alex Reyes (West) def. Harrison Tucker, 6-4, 6-2;

Mathew Greenbaum (West) def. Tor Aronson, 6-2, 6-3;

Doubles:

Henry Murphy-Owen McKessy (Wilt) def. Shiloh Williamson-Neev Suryawanshi, 6-2, 6-4’

Rithwik Shivram-Rahul Vallabhajosula (Wilt) def. Nikhil Arora-Henry-Zhu, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2;

Henry Greene-Chuck Li (Wilt) def. Gaurov Bansal-Rohit Jha, 6-2, 6-2.