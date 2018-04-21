Baseball: Wilton wins third in a row behind four-hitter by Phillips

Kyle Phillips threw a complete-game four-hitter as the Wilton High baseball team defeated Brookfield, 7-1, at home on Saturday for its third win in a row.

Phillips allowed only one run, and struck out two, as he improved to 2-0 on the season.

Wilton is now 6-2 on the season.

Dillon Lifrieri was 4-for-4 with four RBI to lead a 14-hit Wilton offense.

Chris Tienken went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and Ethan Leinberger had two hits and scored three runs. Drew Phillips tripled and scored a run.

The Warriors opened the scoring with two runs in the second on consecutive hits by Drew Phillips, Cole Judelson, Leinberger and Tienken.

Joe Brown took the loss for the Bobcats (3-5), going three innings and allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks.