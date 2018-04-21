Wilton girls tennis team scores win over Westhill

The Wilton High girls tennis team made it two wins in a row on Friday with a 6-1 victory over Westhill at home.

The Warriors are now 3-2 on the season.

Results were:

Wilton 6, Westhill 1

Singles:

Izzy Koziol (Wilt) def. Maddie Kaba, 6-0, 6-0;

Emma Caldwell (Wilt) def. Sanjana Nayak, 6-4, 6-2;

Tamar Bellete (West) def. Cara Kilmartin, 6-1, 6-1;