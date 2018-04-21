Wilton girls tennis team scores win over Westhill

The Wilton High girls tennis team made it two wins in a row on Friday with a 6-1 victory over Westhill at home.
The Warriors are now 3-2 on the season.
Results were:
Wilton 6, Westhill 1
Singles:
Izzy Koziol (Wilt) def. Maddie Kaba, 6-0, 6-0;
Emma Caldwell (Wilt) def. Sanjana Nayak, 6-4, 6-2;
Tamar Bellete (West) def. Cara Kilmartin, 6-1, 6-1;
Jelena Sypher (Wilt) def. Julia Frederick 5-7, 6-2, 10-3;
Doubles:
Arden Lee and Amber Li (Wilt) def. Tricia Kober and Jackie Kaba, 6-1, 6-1;
Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill (Wilt) def. Malina Lasicki and Lexi Schultz, 6-2, 6-4;
Kate Seelert and Mackenzie McCormick (Wilt) def. Caitlyn Tyrell and Alexa Smeriglio, 6-2, 6-2.