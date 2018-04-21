Track: Wilton girls top Westhill, boys team splits dual meet

The Wilton High girls and boys track and field teams had mixed results in Friday’s second meet of the season.

The Wilton girls remained unbeaten as they hosted two teams, finishing with 72 points to defeat Westhill (52) and Pomperaug (21).

The boys team lost to Westhill in Stamford, 89-61, to fall to 1-1.

The Lady Warriors were led by triple winner Andreen Reid, who was first in the 300-meter hurdles, 200 meters, and long jump.

Morgan McCormick was a double winner, taking first in both the 1600 meters and 3200 meters

Other Wilton winners were Kiri Clancy (100-meter hurdles), Emily Welch (800 meters), Covadonga Perez Pelaez (shot put), Lacey Eller (triple jump) and Anna Rava (pole vault).

For the Wilton boys, Wooder Thoby was also a triple winner, taking first in the long jump, 200 meters and 100 meters.

Other winners were James Sweeney (800 meters), Jack Nanez (400 meters) and Sam Nonirit (300m hurdles).

Complete results for Wilton were:

Girls results

100m hurdles

1. Kiri Clancy 18.6; 3. Maddie Pfeiffer 19.3;

100 meters

2. Claudia Nanez 13.5; 6. Nadia Voravolya 14.7; 6. Anna Rava 14.7; 6. Dillon Loud 14.7; 11. Ellen Chiappetta 15.5; 14. Sara Schneidman 15.8; 18. Lilly Casiraghi 17.2; 19. Alexandra Gance 17.8;

1600 meters

1. Morgan McCormick 5:23.9; 4. Paula Perez Pelaez 6:19.1; 5. Megan McNamara 6:20.8; 6. Elizabeth Lynch 6:43.1; 10. Anna Thornton 6:47.0;

400 meters

4. Lily Kealy 1:08.9; 7. Ellen Chiappetta 1:15.9;

300m hurdles

1. Andreen Reid 55.9; 3. Claudia Nanez 58.6; 5. Maddie Pfeiffer 59.8; 9. Kiri Clancy 1:02.6;

800 meters

1. Emily Welch 2:43.1; 3. Margaret Fiesel 2:52.0; 4. Eliza Snyder 2:54.0; 5. Paula Perez Pelaez 2:59.0; 6. Hannah Bracken 3:00.0; 7. Nancy Healy 3:15.0; 8. Cate McCabe 3:17.0;

200 meters

1. Andreen Reid 27.0; 3. Claudia Nanez 28.3; 5. Dillon Loud 29.3; 7. Maddie Pfeiffer 31.0; 8. Sara Schneidman 31.3; 11. Ellen Chiappetta 32.9; 13. Lilly Casiraghi 33.4; 14. Stefania Mariani 33.9; 15. Alexandra Gance 34.6;

3200 meters

1. Morgan McCormick 11:30.8; 2. Peyton Gildersleeve 13:14.4; 3. Piper Chase 13:16.6; 4. Patricia Dineen 13:44.8;

Javelin

5. Covadonga Perez Pelaez 65’1″; 8. Jayne Konatsotis 62’6″; 9. Hope Ullman 61’2″; 11. Alexandra Bartels 54’7″; 12. Alexis Kiss 54’3″; 14. Lucia Lampard 52’9″; 15. Bianca Juca-Quito 52’2″; 17. Rosemary Martin 48’2″; 18. Sarah Allam 43’2″; 19. Miranda Hancock 42’11”; 20. Agata Favilla 41’4″; 21. Lina Lombardi 40’5″; 22. Stefania Mariani 36’6″; 23. Kaylee Karus 36’3″; 24. Caitlin Greeff 32’0″; 25. Alexa Michael 27’6″;

Discus

2. Covadonga Perez Pelaez 70’2″; 3. Hope Ullman 64’11”; 5. Jayne Konatsotis 57’4″; 6. Lucia Lampard 57’1″; 7. Alexis Kiss 56’0″; 8. Alexandra Bartels 53’0″; 11. Caitlin Greeff 48’1″; 12. Miranda Hancock 46’5″; 13. Agata Favilla 46’4″; 14. Kaylee Karus 41’2″; 15. Rosemary Martin 36’8″; 16. Bianca Juca-Quito 34’3″; 17. Stefania Mariani 33’1″; 18. Alexa Michael 28’4″;

Shot put

1. Covadonga Perez Pelaez 30’1.5″; 2. Lucia Lampard 29’0″; 5. Jayne Konatsotis 23’4″; 6. Caitlin Greeff 23’3.5″; 7. Bianca Juca-Quito 22’8″; 9. Hope Ullman 22’2.5″; 10. Alexis Kiss 21’0″; 11. Agata Favilla 20’8″; 12. Sarah Allam 18’10”; 13. Alexa Michael 18’5″; 14. Miranda Hancock 17’10”; 15. Alexandra Bartels 17’8″; 16. Kaylee Karus 16’7″; 17. Stefania Mariani 16’1″; 18. Alexandra Gance 15’6″; 19. Lina Lombardi 14’2″; 20. Rosemary Martin 13’1″;

Long jump

1. Andreen Reid 15’2”; 4. Nadia Voravolya 13’2”; 7. Grace Rava 12’9”; 9. Sara Schneidman 11’5”; 10. Elisabeth Wenman 10’11”;

Triple jump

1. Lacey Eller 31’3”;

High jump

4. Sarah Allam 4’2”; 4. Maddie Pfeiffer 4’2”;

Pole vault

1. Anna Rava 7’6”;

Boys results

110m hurdles

2. Richard Dineen 18.6; 3. Samuell Nonirit 19.3; 4. Tyler Kennedy 20.1; 5. Simon Alexander 21.2; 6. Charlie Wendorff 22.0; 7. Benjamin Wiener 22.8; 8. Nick Chavez 24.8;

100 meters

1. Wooder Thoby 11.9; 2. Tyler Daher 12.0; 3. Reed O’Brien 12.8; 5. Chase Autore 13.0; 7. Thomas Dexter 13.2; 7. Cole Iannuzzi 13.2; 9. Sean Carlson 13.4; 11. Josh Darkwah 13.6; 12. Devan Flores 13.8; 14. Benjamin Wiener 14.2; 16. Nick Chavez 14.9;

1600 meters

6. Cole Stefan 5:46.0; 9. Connor McCabe 5:52.0;

400 meters

1. Jack Nanez 56.8; 4. Charlie Wendorff 1:03.3; 6. John Choinski 1:06.8;

300m hurdles

1. Samuell Nonirit 50.5; 2. Tyler Kennedy 52.0; 3. Nicholas Furst 52.4; 4. Simon Alexander 54.8; 5. Benjamin Wiener 59.0; 6. Nick Chavez 1:06.6;

800 meters

1. James Sweeney 2:13.2;

200 meters

1. Wooder Thoby 25.1; 2. Sam Mangino 25.5; 2. Tyler Daher 25.5; 4. Chase Autore 26.7; 5. Reed O’Brien 26.8; 7. Jack Nanez 27.1; 8. Josh Darkwah 27.2; 8. Thomas Dexter 27.2; 8. Cole Iannuzzi 27.2; 11. John Choinski 28.4; 11. Sean Carlson 28.4;

Javelin

6. Max Schwartz 67’0”; 8. Dante Stella 58’0”;

Discus

5. Max Schwartz 67’8”; 7. Dante Stella 45’3”;

Shot put

3. Max Schwartz 30’1”; 6. Dante Stella 21’6”;

Long jump

1. Wooder Thoby 17’7”; 2. Devan Flores 15’5”;

Triple jump

3. Devan Flores 26’0”;

High jump

4. Charlie Wendorff 5’0”;

Pole vault

3. Nicholas Furst 9’0”; 5. Nicholas Lin 7’0”.