Boys golf: Wilton improves to 2-0

The Wilton High boys golf team improved its record to 2-0 with a 179 to 226 win over Trinity Catholic on Thursday at Sterling Farms Golf Course.

Sophomore and team newcomer Andrew Smith led the Warriors with a round of 40. Smith’s card highlighted consecutive birdies at the third hole and the number-one handicapped fourth hole.

The third hole, a straightaway 318 yard, par 4, was solved with a 56 degree wedged second shot from 107 yards to the green, 30 feet below the flagstick. His right-to-left breaking putt caught cup center.

On the dangerous par 4 fourth hole, a dogleg right 333 yards, buttressed by water on the right, Smith’s 7 iron from 173 yards left him five feet from the hole, and again a single putt.

Fellow sophomore Drew Saumier fashioned a 44 to finish second in the match scoring. Devin Filaski and Robert Hickey filled out the team card of 179, signing for 47 and 48, respectively.