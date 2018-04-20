Baseball: Warriors top Cadets behind four-hitter by Skewis

Brendan Skewis threw a complete-game four-hitter as the Wilton High baseball team defeated St. Joseph on Friday at home, 3-1.

It was the first loss of the season for the Cadets, who dropped to 7-1. The Warriors improved to 5-2.

Skewis (2-0) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings, striking out nine.

The game was tied 1-1 in the sixth when Cole Judelson drove in two runs with a two-out double.

Ben Talbot took the loss, going five and two-thirds innings and giving up three runs on six hits and a walk, with six strikeouts. Antonio Ferraro threw the final third of an inning, with a strikeout.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Ryan Gabriele singled, went to second on a passed ball and to third on a wild pitch, before scoring on an RBI single to right field by Kyle Phillips.

The Cadets tied the game with a run in the fifth, as Aaron Kirby hit a double to deep left-centerfield, went to third on Hadyn Gourley’s infield single, and scored on Owen Horne’s groundout.

Gabriele, who was 3-for-3 on the day, started Wilton’s winning rally with a single off the pitcher’s foot, and went to second on John Maggio’s sac bunt. Kyle Phillips’ infield single put runners on the corners with two outs, when Judelson drove a ball to deep right-centerfield for a two-run double.