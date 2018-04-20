Eco Chic: New salon in Wilton offers prom specials

Paid Content:

Eco Chic Salon and Blow Dry Bar is introducing itself to the Wilton community with hair and makeup specials for junior and senior prom.

Eco Chic is now open at 12 Center St. in Wilton — next to Portofino Restaurant and Wine Bar. The salon, owned by veteran Fairfield County stylist Michele Maestri-Murphy, promotes beauty from the inside out.

“Accenting your looks breeds confidence,” Maestri Murphy said. “We work in line with nature, using a healthy approach to beauty care without ever compromising style and trend.”

The salon is now offering hair and makeup packages for prom, starting at $100. Or, enjoy Eco Chic’s blow dry services, with specials available on 10, 20 and 52 session packages.

Call 203-966-5655 or book online at ecochicsalonct.com

—

